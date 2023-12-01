Sam Bahadur Final Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal film sells good 51 thousand tickets in top chains for day 1

Sam Bahadur has made a mark of itself in the advance bookings. The Vicky Kaushal film directed by Meghna Gulzar has sold 51000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day.

Written by Rishil Jogani Published on Dec 01, 2023   |  12:37 AM IST  |  410
Vicky Kaushal
Sam Bahadur has registering good advances amidst Animal's rage (Credit: RSVP)

Key Highlight

  • Sam Bahadur has sold a good 51 thousand tickets in top national chains for day 1
  • Sam Bahadur looks to take an opening of around Rs 6 - 7 crores nett on day 1
  • Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on 1st December, 2023

Sam Bahadur is a movie based on the eventful llife of the great Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur's advance bookings in top national chains have closed on a good note. The film has sold 51000 tickets in top chains, well over the actors other two releases this year namely Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. What's more critical here is that Sam Bahadur has managed these numbers against Animal.

Sam Bahadur Looks To Take A Reasonable Opening Start At The Box Office Despite Clash With Animal

Sam Bahadur's advance pace was solid on the last day as it more than doubled its accumulated advance. It has gone past films like Bholaa and Fukrey 3 in terms of advances but it will be unlikely for it to match their opening numbers because of it clashing with Animal and also Bholaa and Fukrey 3 were benefited by the holiday factor which the Vicky Kaushal war-drama is deprived of.

Sam Bahadur Opening Day Prediction

Sam Bahadur will look to take an opening of around Rs 6 - 7 crores if not more. The word of mouth can ensure that it packs a first weekend of over Rs 25 crores nett which be seen as a reasonable result given the clash. 

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023  Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1
Jawan 5.57L
Pathaan 5.56L
Animal 4.60L 
Tiger 3  3.08L
Adipurush 2.85L*
Gadar 2 2.74L
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K
OMG 2 72K
Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K*
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K
Dream Girl 2 53K
Sam Bahadur 51K 
Bholaa 36K
Fukrey 3 35K
The Kerala Story 32K
Shehzada 30K*
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K*
Selfiee 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K
Mission Raniganj 6K 

Watch the Animal Trailer

Advertisement

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani
Rishil Jogani
Writer

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!