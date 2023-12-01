Sam Bahadur Final Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal film sells good 51 thousand tickets in top chains for day 1
Sam Bahadur has made a mark of itself in the advance bookings. The Vicky Kaushal film directed by Meghna Gulzar has sold 51000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day.
Sam Bahadur is a movie based on the eventful llife of the great Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur's advance bookings in top national chains have closed on a good note. The film has sold 51000 tickets in top chains, well over the actors other two releases this year namely Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. What's more critical here is that Sam Bahadur has managed these numbers against Animal.
Sam Bahadur Looks To Take A Reasonable Opening Start At The Box Office Despite Clash With Animal
Sam Bahadur's advance pace was solid on the last day as it more than doubled its accumulated advance. It has gone past films like Bholaa and Fukrey 3 in terms of advances but it will be unlikely for it to match their opening numbers because of it clashing with Animal and also Bholaa and Fukrey 3 were benefited by the holiday factor which the Vicky Kaushal war-drama is deprived of.
Sam Bahadur Opening Day Prediction
Sam Bahadur will look to take an opening of around Rs 6 - 7 crores if not more. The word of mouth can ensure that it packs a first weekend of over Rs 25 crores nett which be seen as a reasonable result given the clash.
Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023
|Movies 2023
|Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1
|Jawan
|5.57L
|Pathaan
|5.56L
|Animal
|4.60L
|Tiger 3
|3.08L
|Adipurush
|2.85L*
|Gadar 2
|2.74L
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|80.5K*
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|73K
|OMG 2
|72K
|Satyaprem Ki Katha
|58K*
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|56K
|Dream Girl 2
|53K
|Sam Bahadur
|51K
|Bholaa
|36K
|Fukrey 3
|35K
|The Kerala Story
|32K
|Shehzada
|30K*
|Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
|22K*
|Selfiee
|8K
|Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
|6K
|Mission Raniganj
|6K
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
