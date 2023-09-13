Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan enters Rs 300 crore club at the box office for the Hindi language in just 6 days

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a record-breaking start at the box office as it collected around Rs 249 crores nett for the Hindi language in its extended 4 day weekend. Shah Rukh Khan reiterated that he is a dominant force at the box office. The film held extraordinarily despite critical Asia Cup cricket matches (India vs Pakistan and India vs Sri Lanka) as it collected Rs 29.50 crores on Monday and Rs 23.50 crores on Tuesday. With this, the SRK-Atlee film stormed into the Rs 300 crore nett Hindi club in mere 6 days, making it the fastest film to manage it for the Hindi language.

Jawan Enters The Rs 300 Crore Nett India Club In Just 6 Days At The Box Office

Rs 300 Crore club was the standard of comparing films till pandemic but since the pandemic, the films have really gone on to do much greater business. Since the pandemic, KGF 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2 have all done business of over Rs 400 crores and to join the club soon will be Jawan. With the way things are going, Jawan looks to enter the Rs 500 crore club and also emerge as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is ripping the box office apart even internationally, as a result of which it is on course to become the second SRK film this year to gross over Rs 1000 crores worldwide.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores Total Rs 302 crores nett in 6 days in India

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

