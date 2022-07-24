Shamshera Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt starrer is flat on Saturday; Collects another Rs 10 cr

Yash Raj Films’ historical epic, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres. The film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor into movies after 4 years and director Karan Malhotra after 7 years. The film had monumental expectations from it since it marked the collaboration of the greatest of filmmakers. Unfortunately, the film has failed to live up to the hype and the numbers of the film are underwhelming to say the least, as the film clocked just a little over Rs. 10 cr nett on its boxing day.

Shamshera opened to a little more than Rs. 10 cr on day 1 and the numbers sent shockwave across the industry, as the numbers came in lower than what anyone would have thought. The film added roughly Rs. 9.95 to Rs. 10.30 cr on day 2, suggesting a flat Saturday. The starting point is so low and trend is so poor that the film will struggle to reach even a respectable total, from hereon. Shamshera was the fifth highest post pandemic opener but that’s no consolation since one would have expected it to top the list. There is expected to be some Sunday growth but it won’t be appealing enough.

The day wise nett box office of Shamshera is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 10.05 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 10.10 cr

Total – Rs. 20.15 cr

Yash Raj Films opted for a very aggressive pricing for this historical epic and average ticket rates were among the lowest for a Bollywood film this year. The footfalls have been tough to come by and on a quest to get a higher turnout, the makers seem to have lost out on the extra buck that they could make. The biggest beneficiary of the lackluster opening of Shamshera is Ek Villain Returns, which will be releasing less than a week later, on the 29th of July.

