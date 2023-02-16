Shehzada Final Advance Bookings: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer sells 27,000 tickets at national chains

Shehzada , starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is the next big Hindi film releasing in theatres after Pathaan. The film releases tomorrow and there is buzz and excitement for the film as it marks Kartik's return on the big screens after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and reunites the hit pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon after Luka Chuppi. The actor has gone all out to promote his film and he has been busy with promotional tours across different cities in India. He also launched the trailer of his film on Burj Khalifa.

As at 11pm on 16th February, Shehzada has sold 26,600 tickets in three national multiplex chains in India for the opening day. It has sold 15,000 tickets in PVR, 6,800 tickets in Inox and 4,800 tickets in Cinepolis. By the end of the day, the ticket sales will have crossed the 27,000 tickets mark in three national chains. This keeps the film on course to secure an opening of around Rs 7 crores. The walk-ins have to be strong and if that happens, the opening number can go even higher. Kartik Aaryan and team T-Series announced a promotional scheme and that has helped speed up the advance bookings instrumentally. The makers are aware that the day one crowd is very essential for the film to travel and so they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they get more and more people to watch the film. The advances of Shehzada compare well with films like Ek Villain 2, Thank God, Cirkus and Bhediya but are lower than Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha among other films

Shehzada Releases Alongside The Marvel Film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Shehzada releases alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Like most Marvel films, this film too has secured good advance bookings and looks to take a low double digit opening at the box office. Advances are around 25 percent lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but that is because Ant-Man has never been a household name like other Marvel superheroes.

Shehzada will be getting a boost on Saturday on account of Maha Shivratri and if the film gets a good momentum on the opening day, we can hopefully see a double digit figure on day 2 and day 3. Post Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and a film with Kabir Khan. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush and Ganapath: Part 1.

You can watch Shehzada at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analytical pieces like this.