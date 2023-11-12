Tiger 3 Final Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells 3.08 lakh tickets in top chains for day 1

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, closed its advance bookings in top national chains on a very good note as it sold around 3.08 lakh tickets for the first day. These are the third best numbers of the year behind Shah Rukh Khan's two films Jawan and Pathaan. The ticket movement of Tiger 3 on the last day was brisk with the film being able to sell over 1 lakh tickets in top chains in the last 18 odd hours alone. The advances are encouraging considering the fact that it is releasing on Laxmi Pooja Day which is not considered to be a big day for box office.

Tiger 3 Has Sold Slightly Over 3 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day

Tiger 3's advances are also promising in non-national chains and single screens. With the overall advances that it has registered, it looks to take an opening of over Rs 30 crores nett although a lot will depend on the on-the-day current. The ticket movement will be slow towards the latter half of the day before it picks up next day when Diwali festivities get underway. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film is part of YRF's Spy Universe which is known to have a 100 percent blockbuster track record. The big question will be whether Tiger 3 can continue the blockbuster tradition of spy films produced by Yash Raj Films or not.

Tiger 3 Looks To Gross Around Rs 80 Crores In Its 2 Day Opening Frame Worldwide

Tiger 3 is expected to collect around 5 million dollars in its two day opening frame internationally. The worldwide opening of the film can be around Rs 80 crores with Rs 60 crores for Sunday alone. Strong reports can set the momentum for the days to come, although there will be a roadblock that the Salman Khan actioner will face in the form of the critical matches in the fag end of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Selfiee 8K Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

