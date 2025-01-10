Sonic 3 Box Office: The Hedgehog movie surpasses Bad Boys Ride Or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4 in USA; Grosses USD 195 million in just 3 weeks

Sonic 3 continues to attract viewers in theaters three weeks after its much-anticipated big-screen release. The hedgehog movie, which debuted over the Christmas weekend alongside Mufasa: The Lion King, The Complete Unknown, Nesefertu, and more, has surpassed the lifetime collections of Kung Fu Panda 4 and Bad Boys Ride or Die in the USA, recently breaching the $195 million mark.

Sonic 3, the most successful film in the franchise, is now eyeing the $200 million mark.

Sonic 1, which debuted in theaters in February 2020, closed its collection at $148 million, while the second installment, released two years later, grossed $190 million throughout its run.

Speaking of Sonic 3's performance globally, it has now crossed the $350 million mark in terms of worldwide collection.

Packed with frantic fun and thrilling moments, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been well-appreciated by its dedicated fandom, even earning an impressive 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For viewers new to the Paramount franchise, Sonic 3 stars Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman, Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell, and Ben Schwartz as the titular character, among others.

Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, and directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie is expected to end its theatrical run with a total of around $550 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in the works at Paramount, with the studio targeting a spring 2027 release date. For those unversed, Sonic the Hedgehog is based on the popular video game franchise from Sega, which first appeared in 1991.