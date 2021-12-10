Spider-Man set to web the Indian box office - Phenomenal advance booking down South

Since the reopening of cinemas in India in mid 2021, we have had a number of releases, but the box office will really start to get going in the next few weeks when the backlog of major releases is opening the floodgates and we have one big ticket release every week right till the end of January. And the first of them is Spider-man: No Way Home, releasing on coming Thursday.

Spider-man: No Way Home is recording phenomenal pre-sales across the world, even beating Avengers: Endgame in various markets for the sales record. Now the record in India may be a big ask considering just how big the Endgame but we had our first taste of what may be coming ahead yesterday with many cinemas in Kerala and some others in Tamil Nadu and Telangana opening the sales counter for the film. Sales in the rest of India, and primarily National circuits are expected to start this weekend.

At Prasads Hyderabad the sales started at 5PM yesterday, and the film has virtually sold out the entire opening day in the “Large Screen”, while the normal showings have sales over 80% for Thursday. At the time of writing, the premium location has sold over 8500 tickets worth ₹23 lakhs for the weekend on just 26 shows.

Similarly at another premium location, Ariesplex in Trivandrum, the special fan event shows start at 5AM in the morning, and are all sold out. The theater sold over 6.5k tickets worth ₹17 lakhs at the end of day yesterday for the weekend.

This is the condition at various other theaters as well, with 20+ fan shows planned across Kerala so far and most of them are sold out. All this bodes really well for the film's prospects and when the sales open nationwide, we are certain to see a big number. Currently Avengers: Endgame holds the record for highest pre-sales in first 24 hours in India, this film may try to take on Avengers: Infinity War which stands at number two.

