Tourist bus gets caught playing pirated version of Mohanlal and Shobana's Thudarum; producer M Renjith to take strict action

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie has been running successfully in theaters due to strong word of mouth. However, it has recently come to light that the film has fallen victim to piracy.

According to a report by OnManorama, a pirated version of Thudarum was played on a tourist bus in broad daylight. The vehicle was en route from Vagamon to Malappuram when the incident occurred. A student reportedly on the bus saw the movie being illegally streamed and sent a video of it to actor Binu Pappu via his Facebook account.

Advertisement

As per the report, producer M. Renjith is upset about the sudden leak of the movie. He has decided to take legal action against those responsible for the piracy. Further details about the case remain under wraps.

Thudarum is a Malayalam crime thriller with a screenplay co-written by K. R. Sunil. The film stars Mohanlal as Shanmugham, also known as Benz. He plays a taxi driver living a peaceful life in the hill town of Ranni with his wife, Lalitha (played by Shobana) and their children. His calm life is disrupted when his beloved car gets involved in a police case. A mechanic misuses the car for smuggling, and the police seize it.

CI George Mathan (Prakash Varma) agrees to release the car in return for a favor. Benz must drive him and his team to a function, which unexpectedly turns into a trip to dump a dead body in the forest. Later, Benz finds out the body was his missing son, Pavi.

Advertisement

Shocked and heartbroken, Benz learns his son was killed by none other than George. This was because he disapproved of his daughter’s relationship with Pavi. Benz further sets out to uncover the truth and take revenge.

Watch the trailer below:

Thudarum opened to strong reviews and continues to keep the cash registers ringing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Mohanlal starrer!

ALSO READ: OPINION: With Mohanlal starrer Thudarum and Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana, is Malayalam cinema finding revenue stream in Telugu movies?