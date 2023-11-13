Tiger 3 Day One Box Office: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film defies Diwali Blues; Collects Rs 42.25 crore

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma took an extra-ordinary opening of around Rs 41.50 - 43.50 crores nett at the Indian box office on day 1. These are the third best opening day numbers for a Hindi film this year after Shah Rukh Khan's two films Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan released on a non-holiday Wednesday, Jawan released on a Janmashtami Thursday while Tiger 3 has released on a Laxmi Pooja Sunday.

Advance bookings indicated 35 crore day nett, but mass belts pushed the film beyond 40 crore mark. Mumbai, West Bengal, South and Gujarat over indexed, and made up for the Diwali impact in North India. The strong foundation has been set for the Salman Khan actioner and it will be seeing some really strong gains in the days to come as the Diwali festivities get underway.

Tiger 3 Takes A Start Higher Than Pre-Release Box Office Predictions

Laxmi Pooja is not considered a very lucrative day for movie business. Tiger 3 took the biggest opening for an Indian film on Laxmi Pooja Day and also crossed the highest aggregate collections registered by Hindi films on that day. In terms of admits, it is neck to neck with Ra.One which released in slightly under 3000 screens in India back in 2011. The record for the most tickets sold on Lakshmi Pooja Day stands with the 2012 films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar, both of which ended being hit ventures despite the controversial clash.

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Have Taken Career Best Starts At The Box Office With Tiger 3

Tiger 3, based on early estimates, has crossed the opening day numbers of Bharat. The film is the biggest opener for not just Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif but also Emraan Hashmi and director Maneesh Sharma. The difference is that Bharat managed these numbers on a national holiday while Tiger 3 has done it on a relatively weaker day. Tiger 3 on Monday and Tuesday will be posing its best theatrical collections. The advances are strong but it is the spot bookings and current that will indicate whether the Salman-Katrina film has a chance at all time single day record for the Hindi version of Indian films or not.

The day wise nett India collections of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 41.50 - Rs 43.50 crores Total Rs 42.25 crores nett in 1 day



About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

