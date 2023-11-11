EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 to release on 8500 screens across the globe; Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif are ready for arrival

The D-Day is round the corner, as the industry and audiences are buzzing big for the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run-time of 2 hours 36 minutes. With less than 8 hours to go for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively got information about the release plans of this action-packed espionage thriller.

Tiger 3 targets a release on over 8500 screens across the globe

According to sources close to the development, Tiger 3 is all set to release on 8500 screens across the globe. While the estimated screen count for India is in the range of 5000 to 5500 screens (including Tamil & Telugu), the overseas count will fall in the vicinity of 3500 screens. YRF is going all out to give Tiger 3 one of the widest releases of all time for a film of Hindi Origin. There is an outside chance for the screen count to hit the 9000 mark and we shall know that by 9 PM on Saturday. The advance bookings for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are going on in full swing and Tiger 3 will be looking to set the box office on fire through its run.

Tiger 3 has already sold around 6 lakh tickets on Book My Show app, and will be headed towards an overall pre-sale of 8 lakh plus tickets on the BMS app. Talking of national multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – Tiger 3 will be targeting a pre-sale of 3 Lakh ticket, leading itself to a strong opening day on Laxmi Pooja.

Tiger 3 sets itself up for a strong start on Laxmi Pooja

The film is showing an exceptional response in the non national chains and single screens, with most of the single theatres putting up houseful boards in advance. The first day business will be impacted by the Diwali Pooja, and the final day one figure will depend on how strong the walk ins are in the centres not impacted by Diwali. Mumbai and Pune alongside West Bengal and the Southern market will determine how far Tiger 3 goes on the day one, leading itself to big gains on day 2 and 3.

The showcasing is there across the board, as YRF has done their best to fetch the best possible showcasing for their Diwali 2023 outing. On the show count front, Tiger 3 will have over 20,000 shows a day, which is again among the top 5 of all time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

