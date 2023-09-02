Kushi Day 1 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha film takes decent start; Collects Rs 17 crore in India

Telugu film Kushi had a decent start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 17 crores approx on its first day. For the lead Vijay Devarkonda, the first day numbers are the second highest of his career, just behind his previous release Liger, which opened to Rs. 19 crores last year. However, that film had a Hindi version which contributed nearly Rs. 2 crores, so the original Telugu and Tamil dubbed are in the similar range.

Kushi Is Performing Well At The Box Office In Urban Centres While It Is Performing Ordinarily In Small Centres

The film performed best in urban centres of Telugu states and Bengaluru city, which is usually the case with Devarkonda starrers. The performance in smaller centres was ordinary. More than half of the Telugu state biz came from Nizam, where Hyderabad is a big collecting centre. In Andhra Pradesh cities like Vizag and Vijayawada were okay but a territory like Ceeded was very ordinary with just Rs. 1.25 crores gross. The film carries very high costs from distribution, with Telugu states going for Rs. 38 crores. The initial audience reception isn’t great, which will make this a very hefty task.

The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Kushi is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 7.90 crores (Rs. 4.35 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 1.25 crores (Rs. 0.90 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 5.35 crores (Rs. 3.25 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 14.50 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 85 lakhs (Rs. 35 lakhs share)

Rest of India: Rs. 25 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs share)

Total: Rs. 17 crores (Rs. 9.65 crores share)

Kushi Has Performed Well Overseas And It Shall Get Good Benefit From The Extended 4 Day Weekend In USA

The film has fared better overseas with USD 470K premiere in the US. The Friday held well with USD 350K for a total gross of USD 820K till now. There is a long weekend in the US this week with the Monday holiday for Labor Day, which should help Sunday hold. The four-day weekend in the US could be USD 1.80 million plus.

ALSO READ: Kushi Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love-story is sweet and endearing but problematic