Mission Impossible 7 Monday Box Office India: Tom Cruise's actioner holds decently; Netts Rs 5 crores on day 6

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others held decently on first Monday as it collected Rs 5 crores nett. Due to an extended 5 day weekend where the film did a good chunk of its business, the drop on weekdays is a bit higher than normal. After 6 days, the collections of the Tom Cruise led actioner stand at Rs 69 crores nett and by the end of the first weekend, it shall be over or around Rs 80 crores.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Will Become The Highest Grossing MI Film By The End Of Extended First Week In India

With an estimated Rs 80 crores nett in its extended first week, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will have crossed the collections of the last part, that is Mission: Impossible Fallout. The hold in the second week will be critical for it to cross Fast X in India. It finds two very stiff rivals in the form of Oppenheimer and Barbie, with Oppenheimer recording the best advances for a Hollywood film in India in 2023. Regardless, the Rs 100 crore nett number is surely happening, despite the competition that it is about to face. Talking about global takiings, the film saw an opening weekend collection of around 230 - 235 million dollars which is a great number. Since the budget is high, it will have to keep collecting steadily in the weeks to come to reach breakeven.

Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

Day 6 - Rs 5 crores

Total = Rs 69 crores nett in 5 days

Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 takes biggest franchise start at box office India; Netts 64 crores in 5 days