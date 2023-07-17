Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 takes biggest franchise start at box office India; Netts 64 crores in 5 days

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and many others, had a very good first weekend in India as it collected Rs 64 crores nett in its 5 day extended first weekend. These numbers are marginally lower than what was projected earlier but it is still Tom's best and a franchise best. With the solid foundation that the film has got, it will very soon become the highest grossing Mission: Impossible film in India and break into the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club too.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 opened very well, netting Rs 12.25 crores. It held its ground for the next couple of days with a Rs 8.75 crore Thursday and a Rs 9.25 crore Friday. It saw an excellent growth on Saturday and Sunday. While the Tom Cruise fronted actioner collected Rs 16.25 crores on Saturday, it did Rs 17.50 crores on Sunday. The unanimously positive reviews should ensure that the film holds its ground over the weekdays but it faces a couple stiff rivals in the form of Barbie and Oppenheimer in India next week, where performing well is extremely critical. It can top Fast X to become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2023 in India provided it continues to rake in good numbers in its second weekend.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

Total = Rs 64 crores nett in 5 days

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

