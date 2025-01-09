Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 9th January 2025: Pushpa 2 stays at the zenith for last day before Game Changer and Fateh's arrival
On January 9, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Pushpa 2 were at loggerheads to clinch the first spot as the top movie in Hindi markets. Eventually, Pushpa 2 took the top spot.
Pinkvilla is here to present the current box office scenario in Hindi markets. We are analyzing the performances of top five movies which includes Pushpa 2: The Rule, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Marco, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Baby John. Pushpa 2 has emerged as the top pick, again.
Pushpa 2 And Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Continue To Compete On January 9
On fifth Thursday, Pushpa 2's Hindi version collected Rs 1.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 728.30 crore. In the fifth week, Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film fetched a total of Rs 17.30 crore.
Meanwhile, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani minted Rs 1.45 crore. The first week earnings of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romantic comedy is recorded as Rs 13.05 crore and the overall collection of the 2013 blockbuster has reached Rs 192.30 crore.
The dubbed versions of Marco and Mufasa fetched Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively. While Marco, the Malayalam film is catering to the Hindi markets in India, Mufasa is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
Baby John, which will soon end its theatrical run, snailed at Rs 10 lakh while maintaining almost the same figures as yesterday.
Net Earnings Of Following Movies This Thursday
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 1.45 crore
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 60 lakh
|Mufasa (Hindi)
|Rs 40 lakh
|Baby John
|Rs 10 lakh
With few hours left for Game Changer and Fateh, it is yet to be seen how the running movies would perform at the Hindi box office in the future.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
