Top Advance Bookings of 2023: Fukrey 3 scores the 12th biggest advance of the year; Sells 36000 tickets

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and others is the third installment of the much loved Fukrey franchise. The first film of the franchise was a sleeper hit and due to excellent non-theatrical reception of the first part, the second part was able to take a much bigger opening and also emerge a super-hit. Fukrey 3 has registered pretty good advance bookings for itself, although expectations were for the film to sell more tickets than it has been able to, prior to its release. The comic-caper has sold 36000 tickets in top national chains. An opening of around Rs 9 crore nett is expected considering that it's a partial holiday in the country. That would make it the biggest opener of the franchise, although the ticket sales for the opening day will be lower than the second part.

Fukrey 3 sold around 28 thousand tickets in PVRInox and around 8 thousand tickets in Cinepolis for its opening day, in advance. It has registered the 12th joint-best advance bookings in top national chains. The other national chains and non-national chains have also registered decent advances. Fukrey 3 releases alongside The Vaccine War, which has barely sold 7000 tickets in advance, in top chains. While Fukrey 3 will be the most preferred movie choice for Hindi moviegoers, Jawan in its 4th week is set to secure the second position in the list of most preferred Hindi films for the week.

Fukrey 3 Is An Important Film For The Hindi Film Industry

Fukrey 3 is an important film for the Hindi Film Industry. It is not being propelled by the stars but the iconic characters. The film industry is going through a transition.phase where an established IP with no significant star can register a bigger opening than a-lister films. Audiences are diverting more towards films that give them a bang for their buck. If Fukrey 3 finds acceptance, it can become the most preferred Hindi film choice for National Cinema Day, a day which can probably decide whether Excel Entertainment can greenlight the fourth installment of the franchise or not.

Following Are The Top Advance Ticket Sales For Day 1 At Major National Chains In 2023

Jawan: 5.57L

Pathaan: 5.56L

Adipurush: 2.85L*

Gadar2: 2.74L

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG2: 72K

Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K

Dream Girl 2: 53K

Bholaa: 36K

Fukrey 3: 36K

The Kerala Story: 32K

Shehzada: 30K*

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*

Selfiee: 8K

The Vaccine War - 7K

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K

Watch The Fukrey 3 Trailer

About Fukrey 3

A year after the events of the second installment in the Fukrey franchise, Bholi Punjaban has joined politics and is on the verge of winning the Delhi elections. As her win would turn the city into a criminal hub, the four friends hatch a plan to pit Choocha against Bholi in the election After his dream becomes reality, Choocha gets a new power as his urine turns into gunpowder.

Where And When To Watch Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 plays at a theatre near you from today.

