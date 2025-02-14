Vidaamuyarchi 8-Day Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's movie creeps past Rs 125 crore on 2nd Thursday

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is near its theatrical end. The movie slowed down after taking a good start at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi crosses Rs 125 crore mark globally on Day 8

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the action thriller took a decent start of Rs 47 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first 4 days of its run globally. And now, the movie has gone past the Rs 125 crore mark at the box office. Released on Thursday, the movie enjoyed an 8-day-long opening week, which ended at Rs 126.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Out of which Rs 72.50 crore came from the home state, while the rest of India contributed about Rs 15 crore. The movie also found some audience in the international markets, where it grossed over Rs 39 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi targets its global end at Rs 150 crore

The movie is now running in its second week. Vidaamuyarchi was released with much anticipation; however, it didn't live up to the heavy expectations that come with a star-led movie. However, one must know that the Magizh Thirumeni directorial is not a regular mass commercial for which South cinema is often known!

Vidaamuyarchi lost its screens to the holdover releases because of its underwhelming trends. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to end its run by clocking around Rs 150 crore at the global box office, bagging a BELOW AVERAGE verdict.

Area-Wise Box Office Collections Of Vidaamuyarchi :

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 72.50 cr. Rest Of India Rs. 15 cr. Overseas Rs. 39 cr. Total Rs. 126.50 cr.

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.