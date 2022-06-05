Vikram Saturday box office collections; Extraordinary hold, Records biggest non-holiday Day two in Tamil Nadu

Vikram had a sensational hold on Saturday as it collected a phenomenal Rs. 31 crores plus approx on its second day. The film dropped less than 10 per cent from the opening day on day two, which is an extraordinary hold for a South Indian film. The two days total of the movie at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 65 crores plus and is heading for a phenomenal opening weekend of over Rs. 97 crores.

The film collected Rs. 19 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the record for the biggest non-holiday second day in the state, overtaking Bigil (Rs. 17.40 crores). The first day collections of the movie were fifth-best for a non-holiday release, but the second day went on to create an all-time record. The film has a huge pre-sales for Sunday as well, higher than what they were on Saturday, so there is a chance of setting the record for the biggest Sunday ever in the state, which is also held by Bigil. The film is set for a huge run at the box office, with a strong word of mouth and little to no competition. There is a strong chance of taking on Baahubali 2 record for biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu but that can only be confirmed on how it does on weekdays. However, when you have such hold with a wide release on Saturday, it can be safely assumed that it will perform strongly on weekdays as well.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34 crores

Saturday - Rs. 31.50 crores

Total - Rs. 65.50 crores

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film held supremely well in Kerala and Karnataka, both recording a minor drop in collections. In Kerala, the film is set to become the biggest Kollywood movie ever and may achieve that by Tuesday itself. Telugu version of the film recorded a jump in collections on the second day, which is a very good sign for the run of the film.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 41 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 6.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 9.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 1.75 crores