Vikram Vedha Day 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film sees slight growth after low Friday

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha had another underwhelming day at the box office with collections in the vicinity of Rs. 12.25 - 13 cr nett for day 2. The growth vis-à-vis day 1 has been around 25 percent, which is reasonable, but the starting point was too low, meaning the growth had to be bigger than this. Day 3 being October the 2nd, ie Gandhi Jayanti, should give collections a slight boost to hopefully take weekend collections around Rs. 40 cr, which is essential so that the film reaches to a decent lifetime total.

Vikram Vedha released in the Navaratri season where theatre going is hit adversely. The effect of Gandhi Jayanti will be very limited since it falls on a Sunday, which is already a holiday. A better release would have been Dussehra, where it could get a couple of good days to cash on. Regardess, the bottomline is that the film is not performing too well even with glowing reviews. The on-the-day movement is very critical for films that hold mass appeal and this film is not able to fetch good spot bookings since the story appeals more to the classes than the masses. The performance overseas has been just about average. The pre-bookings were low but spot bookings have been good. Good screen allocation and a wide release has put the film at a respectible position. The 2 day overseas total stands at around 2 million dollars.