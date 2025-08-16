Shah Rukh Khan says King director Siddharth Anand is 'strict', confirms The Ba***ds of Bollywood first look release date

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a major update on his upcoming projects. The actor, following his exceptional performance in Jawan and Dunki, is set to star in the Siddharth Anand directorial, King.

Moreover, the actor will also appear in his son, Aryan Khan’s series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. In his recent interactive session with the fans on his social media, the movie star revealed some interesting facts from the sets of the film, as well as announced the date for the first look of Ba***ds of Bollywood.

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Opening up about one of the highly anticipated debut shows of the year, Ba***ds of Bollywood, where Aryan Khan has taken the director’s chair, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that it will be a “wacky and emotional” ride for the fans. Moreover, in collaboration with Netflix, the actor also updated the audience on when the fans will get to see the first look of the film.

The streaming platform, on the X account went on to write, “Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi. The first look will be out tomorrow.”

In response, the actor went on to share, “Yes yes yes. Please tell me the time also as Aryan doesn’t tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai…so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here’s to a great First Look. Thanks”.

In reply, Netflix revealed, “Main Hoon Na sir. 11 AM, 17 August.”

Additionally, the actor also answered the queries about King. One of the users asked when his next movie is releasing and if there are any other projects lined up except for King. To this, the actor stated, “Just KING… Naam toh suna hoga?”

Meanwhile, Khan also opened up about what it is like working with filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

When a fan asked, “SRK, what's the most epic on-set tantrum you've ever thrown, and what was it about?” The actor replied, “Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets. Now on King even less; the director is too strict and organized.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently made headlines for winning his first National Award after 33 years, for his role in Jawan.

Further details about the releases will be rolled out soon.

