Wicked Global Box Office Update: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's movie is set to enter USD 700 million club; targets USD 725 million finish

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. However, the movie still has the potential to draw some audiences to the cinemas, even in its 7th week.

Wicked inches closer to the USD 700 million mark worldwide

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy film has fared very well at the box office. The movie grossed around USD 451 million in the domestic markets, while its overseas business is approx. USD 235 million. The total cume of Wicked currently stands at USD 685 million globally.

Backed by Universal Pictures, Wicked is now inching towards the USD 700 million mark at the worldwide box office. The lifetime earning of Wicked is speculated to be around USD 725 million by the end of its full run.

Wicked witnesses massive drops due to digital release

The Ariana Grande movie witnessed its first massive drop on its seventh Monday when it collected under USD 1 million in North America. Despite having 110 theatres more than last Friday, it grossed around USD 804K on its seventh Monday in the US.

The dip in collections can be seen as the result of its digital release. The movie is now available to stream on the OTT giant. However, if Wicked still manages to lure the audience in the coming weeks, it will end up grossing USD 725 million globally.

Know about Wicked

Wicked is the American adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The musical by Schwart and Holzman was loosely based on Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. The first of the two-part Wicked series explores the first part of the musical act.

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to hit the screens on November 21, 2025.

