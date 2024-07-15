Webtoon to K-drama adaptations, as well as manhwas-inspiring Korean shows, are not uncommon in the Hallyu landscape. However, when High School Return of a Gangster was revealed to have been taken up for a spin in the K-dramaland, mixed opinions began making their way to online forums.

High School Return of a Gangster, a popular manhwa by Horol, was originally a Boys' Love story, whose plot was changed to a ‘bromance’ for the mainstream remake. However, once the show began its run on May 29, viewers’ mouths were left agape with the kind of talent smushed into eight episodes.

About High School Return of a Gangster

The story follows the life of a gangster named Kim Deukpal, played by Lee Seo Jin, who, one day, enters the body of a high schooler after saving him from death. After waking up in a new body as Song Yiheon, essayed by Yoon Chan Young, the gangster goes full throttle to fulfill his dream of graduating high school, while also battling against school violence. He encounters the class president Choi Sekyung, played by Bong Jaehyun, who helps him catch up to the curriculum and develops a special bond with him.

Interview with Bong Jaehyun for High School Return of a Gangster

Talking about his latest role as a smart and caring high schooler, Bong Jaehyun of the K-pop boy group Golden Child, revealed his thoughts about his schooling days and the kind of roles he’d like to take on next. Read the exclusive conversation below.

What did the process of landing this role look like?

Jaehyun: When I received the script, I felt that it was so fun and attractive, and I really wanted to play Sekyung's character.

Were you more like Sekyung or Yiheon in school? What about extracurriculars?

Jaehyun: I think I was close to Yiheon. I like to play sports, so I played basketball the most

Choi Sekyung mutters some very serious and complex math formulas to Song Yiheon, how was your experience learning them?

Jaehyun: I memorized the script even when I was eating. That was the only way.

Choi Sekyung’s relationship with his father is a very important part of the story. What would you like to say about it?

Jaehyun: Sekyung's dad is very strict, so he interferes with every little part of him. So, Sekyung is very afraid of her father.

The topic of school violence is heavily explored in the story, what is your take on it and what did the filming for those scenes look like?

Jaehyun: I felt really bad. Even though it was a shooting, I felt even worse thinking that something [like this] was happening somewhere [in real life].

If instead of Yiheon, Sekyung would be the one with Kim Deukpal's soul, how would the story proceed?

Jaehyun: I think it would have gone the opposite way.

Any fun memories from high school days that were very similar or different from the show?

Jaehyun: There was a scene where I was playing basketball, but I was so sad that I didn't play basketball well in the scene.

What was the support like from fellow Golden Child members for the show?

Jaehyun: I got a call saying that they’re enjoying it and that they’re always rooting for me.

High School Return of a Gangster is on the path to be a hit. What kind of role do you wish to take on next?

Jaehyun: My dream is to become an actor without limits! By working hard, I will become an even better actor.

