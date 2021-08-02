EXCLUSIVE: Feels Like Ishq’s Neeraj Madhav hails director Sachin: Working with him was the best thing

With the significant rise in the viewership of digital platforms, the OTT platforms have been coming up with some interesting content these days. One such series has been Feels Like Ishq which happens to be an anthology series narrating cute love stories which has been grabbing a lot of attention. Amid this, Neeraj Madhav, who played a key role in The Interview from the series, has been all praises for director Sachin Kundalkar and said that working with Sachin was one of the best things about Feels Like Ishq.

Sharing his experience of working with Sachin, Neeraj said, “When I heard about Feels Like Ishq, I was already in talks with Sachin for a particular film, which somehow didn't work out. So I wanted to meet him. The first thing I did was read the script, and I really loved it. It had so much life in it. It didn't look like a made up love story to me- it was two very relatable, very real people. And so I told him, I love the script, let's do it! Sachin was so easy to communicate with- soft spoken and takes his time to listen to you. Some directors will need multiple takes from multiple angles, but I think Sachin is very clear on if he goes for a close, it’s just a close. There's so much harmony on set. So, working with him was basically the best thing”.

To note, Neeraj Madhav has become a household name post his stint in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 1 wherein he played the role of lead antagonist. The actor had garnered immense popularity with his stint in The Family Man and is currently enjoying the success of Feels Like Ishq. Apart from Neeraj, the series also features Rohit Saraf, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Khan, etc in key roles.

Also Read: Feels Like Ishq Review: Varied different takes on love is strictly for fuss free and breezy viewing