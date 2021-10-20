EXCLUSIVE: No new trailer for Rohit Shetty’s action drama Sooryavanshi?

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos, will kick off its first promotional campaign with the song Aila re Aila tomorrow. Interestingly, buzz is that the filmmaker’s strategy will not have any trailer release but instead a direct theatrical release on November 5. Aila re Aila is picturised on Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer. The plan is to have one new song release on October 21, 24 and 27, billboard and print advertising on a large scale and then have the theatrical release in Diwali week. Here's the lowdown...

Says a trade source, “As of now, there’s no plan to launch a second new trailer. It’s definitely a unique strategy because everyone assumed a new trailer would release this week. But fact is, there’s already a huge buzz around the film, the makers are confident about their product and audiences will be flocking to the theatres to watch it. Apparently, it was a last-minute decision made by the Sooryavanshi team when they were speculating whether to release a fresh trailer or not. On October 15, they announced the release date with a teaser on Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer and followed it up with Akshay’s tweet that promotions would begin from October 21.”

The source adds that there’s just a 15-day window till the Diwali week starts. “A new trailer will take precision and planning. Last year, in the first week of March, at a spectacular event, the team had launched a four-minute, exciting, action-packed trailer with Ajay Devgn's voice-over and Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Javed Jaffrey and Jackie Shroff, appearing in it and that itself portrays largely what Sooryavanshi is about. Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is in charge of a special mission with Ajay and Ranveer assisting him.”

Instead, the strategy now is to release the songs as part of the 15-day promotions, beginning with Aila re Aila. “Three out of the four songs, which are chartbusters, will be launched on social media. The publicity campaign rolls with Aila re (choreographed by Ganesh Acharya) on October 21, follows up with Na Ja (October 24) and then Mere yaara (October 27). The fourth song of the Sooryavanshi album, Tip tip barsa paani (choreographed by Farah Khan), will release with the film on November 5. All these three songs have been picturised on Akshay and Katrina. The music of the film is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and JAM8. There is a plan to also put up huge billboards of the movie, all over prominent places in Mumbai, from October 27, and have one full metro station from Ghatkopar to Andheri decorated with Sooryavanshi posters. Of course, all this apart from Rohit attending reality shows with his cast, which has already started.”

Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer Singh appear together in the climax in one of the biggest and the best high-octane action scenes ever seen in recent times. Ajay and Ranveer reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Simmba Bhalerao from the franchise's previous films Singham and Simmba in extended cameos. Sooryavanshi takes forward Rohit’s cop universe with DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham when they come together to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Niharica Raizada and others. Earlier the movie was to release on March 24, 2020 but got postponed because of the pandemic. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer was awarded a U/A certificate with zero cuts on October 18 and is of 2 hours and 25 minutes duration.

Rohit Shetty remained unavailable for comment.

