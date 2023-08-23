EXCLUSIVE: After OMG 2, its part 3 coming soon? Paresh Rawal gives MAJOR update

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. Whatever role he plays, he brings life to that character. It's his simplicity and natural acting skills that captivate the hearts of fans. Pinkvilla was the first to report various aspects of the casting of Welcome 3, the third installment of the successful Welcome Franchise. It has been titled Welcome To The Jungle and features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi. And now, we also have exclusively learned that Paresh Rawal is also a part of Welcome 3. Apart from that we exclusively got to know a major update on whether OMG 3 will be coming soon or not from Paresh himself as he sat for an interaction with us. OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi has been receiving lots of appreciation since its release.

Paresh Rawal gives major update on OMG 3

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal was asked if he as an actor has a desire to play new roles while giving an update on the third installment of OMG. The actor said, "Mujhe nayi character karne ki chahat hoti hai lekin jo character mai kar chuka hu usko bhi agar mujhe revisit karne ka mauka mile toh wo bhi mai karna chahunga."

When asked if he is doing OMG 3, Paresh Ji said, "Han karunga yeah." About the possibility of OMG 3, the actor said, "Haan 100 percent hoga."

Speaking about Paresh Rawal getting back as Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle, a source close to the development revealed, "Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor."

“Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are targeting to release the film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The film will be shot in India and abroad, and the team is now in the process of locking the location and get the combination dates in place,” the source further added.

