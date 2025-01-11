EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala reacts to possibilities of Jaani Dushman 2; talks about shooting for shelved film with Salman Khan, Govinda and Jackie Shroff

Manisha Koirala has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. Hence, she has shared the screen with several B-town biggies, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more. While talking to Pinkvilla on our exclusive podcast, the actress spoke about her shelved 90s film with Salman Khan, Govind, and Jackie Shroff. The Dil Se star also spoke about being part of Jaani Dushman 2. Read on!

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala went down memory lane. When the host showed an old picture with Salman Khan, Govinda, and Jackie Shroff, she quickly pointed out that it was from their shelved film, Raju, Raja, Ram.

Divulging more about the project, the veteran Bollywood actress stated that David Dhawan was supposed to direct this film, Jackie Shroff was supposed to produce it, and Govinda and Salman also starred in it. “It’s supposed to be a deaf, mute, and blind person. There is a play and we were supposed to do this into a film,” she exclaimed.

Watch the interview below:

During the conversation, the host underlined that she worked with all the leading actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, to name a few.

Going back in time, she recalled, “Those days were different. We all were friends. Kaafi hum log pange letey they, masti karte they. (We used to do a lot of fun). Those were happy days, very, very happy days. We were the brats. We really enjoyed our work. But also, we would play pranks. So, it was fun.”

Advertisement

Moving on, she was asked about working on the sequel of her 2002 film, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, with Akshay, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and others. Without hesitating, Manisha gave a huge smile, calling the fantasy action thriller film a ‘cult classic.’ “We knew what we were getting into,” she exclaimed with a burst of laughter.

Jaani Dushman 2 or not, we would love to see her share the screen with such B-town stars again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala shares if she misses a companion in life; says, ‘I don’t want to compromise’