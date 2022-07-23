EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on being trolled and body shamed: How I am off camera is not anybody's business

Arjun Kapoor is an actor who has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and talent. From making his debut with Ishaqzaade to now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has certainly, come a long way in his career. But it wasn’t a cakewalk for him and he is often targetted by the trollers for his personal and professional life. This isn’t all. Arjun is often body shamed as well for his broader body type. However, he believes that his off-screen life isn’t anyone else’s business.

And now, as Arjun is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns, he is being compared to his onscreen character. To this, the actor stated, “If people want to associate Arjun Kapoor has played this part very easily, so be it for now. I will win them over eventually. It's okay. I am nothing like what I play in the film, I am not like how I was in Ishaqzaade. I am not that person that you saw in Gunday for example. I am an actor and I do play different roles. What happens is that I am misconstrued for my surname very often, what happens is that I am misconstrued for my personal life even more often and the fact that I'm physically not exactly upto what Indian standards of a man should be just because I am broader than most other contemporaries of mine or just because I, unfortunately, put on a bit of weight in the process of it. I also have the ability to lose it. I don't see enough people respecting people for accepting the way they look. I think people just have a preconceived notion of how people should be. Yes, in my film I need to look a part. If I'm saying yes to a film to play a role, then it is my responsibility that I didn't look that part. So when I do a film where I have to show a certain physicality and if I feel that is my failure, you must question me on that. How I am off camera is not anybody's business”.

Soon, his Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria came for his support and said, “I see some silly daft comments sometimes we put up a picture together and some people will say some really daft things and I am like 'You don't know this person. I have had the great pleasure of knowing him for the last two years'. And when I see these comments and this is what we call trolling and sure they are nameless, faceless people who keep saying things. A lot of people ask me about, even this nepotism debate, which we shouldn't even get into. But to be honest with you, he does really work hard and he is very dedicated”.

So, is Arjun Kapoor bothered by the negative comments, he stated that it is part and parcel of the business he is in. “You get used to it very early in your profession that your personal and professional life is always going to be judged. This profession is not for people who don't accept that. Criticism and judgement are one thing. Unfair criticism and harsh judgement just because you are somebody's son or seeing somebody or doing something, that is unfair. You see my work, you don't like it, you are my audience, you have paid money to see me, your criticism is everything. I will learn from it and work harder on it. If you don't like my surname or my face then I cannot help it. If you hate me for that and write things for that, how can I tolerate that,” he added.

As of now, Arjun is busy promoting Ek Villain Returns with Tara, Disha Patani and John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on July 29. Besides, he is also working on The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

