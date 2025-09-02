Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office of Baaghi 4, The Conjuring to Jolly LLB 3 in India

September has begun, and the last quarter of 2025 kicks off! Bollywood has a handful of releases in the coming months that might turn out to be big successes. Here's Pinkvilla predicting the opening day net collections of the upcoming releases, starting with Baaghi 4. Please note that some movies are excluded because of the unavailability of promo materials to back our predictions on.

Baaghi 4 is likely to open lower than The Conjuring

Tiger Shroff's high-octane action film Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, alongside the Hollywood movie The Conjuring and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Based on the promo materials, buzz and hype around the film, Pinkvilla predicts Baaghi 4 to open in the range of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore, while The Conjuring might put up an opening of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. The Bengal Files is likely to open with a net collection of Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 3.25 crore at the Indian box office.

Jolly LLB 3 to open with Rs 15 crore, Thama eyes a start of Rs 24 crore

Set to release on September 19, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, has the potential to emerge as a Clean Hit at the box office. The teaser, promos, and songs have worked well with the masses. All eyes are now on its trailer. If it resonates with the audience, the movie will likely have a strong opening. According to Pinkvilla, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to start with a collection of Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore on its opening day. One must note that our predictions change every week based on trends, buzz, and marketing of the film.

Thama, the next horror-comedy film, marking the maiden collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is hitting the cinemas on October 17, during the Diwali 2025 weekend. The teaser has received a positive response from the audience. If all goes well, it will have a banger opening of Rs 22 crore to Rs 24 crore net in India.

Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has generated quite a good buzz among the audience. The first song of the Milap Zaveri film has already gone viral on the internet. If it continues to impress the audience with its promotional assets, Deewaniyat will score an impressive opening of Rs 6.50 crore to 7 crore. For the unversed, Deewaniyat is hitting the cinemas on October 21.

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur is releasing on November 21. The war action drama inspired by true events is expected to take a reasonable start of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar can spring a surprise at the box office

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others, is expected to spring a surprise at the box office. The first promo has taken the buzz to the next level. Though the movie is still in production, it is seen as Ranveer Singh’s potential comeback at the box office.

If it manages to elevate the hype further, Dhurandhar can smash an opening of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore. For the uninitiated, it is releasing on December 5 in a clash with Shahid Kapoor’s film with Vishal Bharadwaj.

The Day 1 India Box Office Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under:

Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction September 5 Baaghi 4 Rs 8.50 - Rs 9.50 crore September 5 The Bengal Files Rs 2.25 - Rs 3.25 crore September 5 The Conjuring Rs 10.00 - Rs 12 crore September 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 13.00 - Rs 15.00 crore October 17 Thama Rs 22.00 - Rs 24.00 crore October 21 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 6.50 - Rs 7.00 crore November 21 120 Bahadur Rs 3.00 - Rs 4.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore

