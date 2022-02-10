EXCLUSIVE: Bhavana & Chunky Panday on how they deal with differences in parenting Ananya, Rysa

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey are the coolest parents in Bollywood. They have never put any restriction on their daughters—Ananya Panday and Rysa. Well, being a parent is not an easy job. It comes with a lot of responsibility and no one is perfect in this journey. Everyone has their share of ups and downs but parenting is yet a beautiful journey. Today, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chunky and Bhavana opened up on their parenting and how they deal with it the differences.

Bhavana Pandey said, “I am so glad that I had her at the young age because today I am 47 you know. She is 23 and you know I feel it is great because we are more like friends. Yeah, which is amazing. Chunky is a very supportive husband and till now he is. Yes, we disagree a lot on sometime permission, and timing then those things. He is very easy like he allows them to do anything.” She also mentioned that for kids Chunky is easy to approach as he doesn’t say no to them.

She further said, “I think the idea is that both should not scream. Both can’t get angry.” And on this actor also agreed with her.

Watch the full interview here:

Talking about Ananya Panday, she is gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan. The film, releasing on February 11, also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The film premiere was done on Wednesday and it was hailed by celebrities. Even fans are also eagerly waiting for the release. Recently, the makers also released the new song which also received an overwhelming response.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey talk about the kind of guy they want for Ananya Panday