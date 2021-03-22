EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Anees Bazmee shocked Kartik Aaryan tested positive: He’d take many precautions

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He wrote on Twitter, “Positive ho gaya… Dua karo”

Recently it was reported that , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and ’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, Kartik Aaryan informed that he too has tested positive for the virus and stated, “Positive ho gaya… Dua karo.” The actor had recently started shooting for director Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . After completing a small schedule in Manali, the team was now shooting in Mumbai.

When Pinkvilla contacted Bazmee, he said, “I am really shocked that Kartik tested positive for Covid-19 as he would always take so many precautions. Even on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set, we would all be very careful, follow all the guidelines and take the test every two days. As of now, I don’t have any clarity on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s shoot. We’ll start filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 once Kartik completely recovers. For now, I would like to wish him a speedy recovery." In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Bazmee had said that after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, they were planning to move to Lucknow to complete the shoot.

Meanwhile, besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Collin D'Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which is being released on a major OTT platform.

Reportedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani aka Sundar, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli and filmmaker Vinay Sapru had also tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday: Who was your favourite showstopper at the FDCI x LFW this season

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×