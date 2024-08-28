EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards Talk Challenges Of Filming The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2; 'You Trip A Lot'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actors Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards talked about the unique challenges they encountered while filming Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The popular Amazon Prime Video series, set in Tolkien's Middle-earth, continues to captivate audiences around the world. As the actors mentioned, the filming process had its own set of challenges, particularly when it came to costumes.

When asked about the most difficult challenge during the shoot, Charlie Vickers, who plays the menacing Sauron, quickly pointed out that there were many. "There’s more than one challenge. There’s constant physical challenges," Vickers said.

One of the most challenging parts was having to wear such long robes. "We were in quite long robes. Well, I can only speak for myself," he said.

Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor, the Elven smith, responded, "Well, no, we both had robe issues." The long robes not only limited their movement but also created a tripping hazard. Vickers added, "You trip a lot on the robes."

The actors pointed out that navigating stairs was especially difficult. Edwards remarked, "Going downstairs, it’s tricky. Because elves don’t look down, you see, elves just carry straight down."

The actors had to deal with more than just their robes; playing elves posed physical challenges. "Physically, [elves] can't look down," Vickers stated. Edwards joked, "They have got something in their necks that stops their head from doing that."

Vickers also faced the challenge of wearing contact lenses, which impaired his vision. "Their eyes can’t look down either. I had contact lenses which made everything very unclear," he said. Although the blurry vision helped him feel more like his otherworldly character, it also resulted in more tripping on set.

"It actually was quite helpful because it made me feel like a god. I couldn’t see, everything was blurry, so I was like maybe this is how I feel kind of otherworldly. But it meant I tripped over a lot."

Both Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards play important roles in The Rings of Power. Vickers' character, Sauron, is a central figure in Tolkien's lore, known for his ability to deceive and manipulate others in his quest for power.

In Season 1, fans were surprised to learn that the mysterious Halbrand, who had traveled with Galadriel, was actually Sauron in disguise. As the series progresses into Season 2, Sauron is expected to take on a new persona, Annatar, as he pursues his sinister plans throughout Middle-earth.

Edwards, on the other hand, plays Celebrimbor, a master Elven Smith and a key figure in the creation of the Rings of Power. Celebrimbor's story is inextricably linked to Sauron's, as he unwittingly assists him in forging the Rings, which will eventually lead to the corruption and downfall of many.

