Virat Kohli is The Lord of The Rings star Charlie Vickers' favorite; actor recalls feeling 'nervous' while crossing paths with cricketer

Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketing sensation with admirers living in almost every city in the world. Even his opponents would agree that he is a gifted sportsperson with exemplary talent. Among them are some international artists who are fond of him and his game. In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Charlie Vickers revealed that Kohli is his favorite Indian cricketer.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power actor was in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, wherein he confessed that outside the Australian cricket team, he is a massive fan of Virat Kohli. Further on, the international star recalled his brush with the Indian celebrity.

Charlie Vickers recalled his stay in Auckland. The actor mentioned that he walked by Kohli in a hotel where they were both staying. Calling the brush a surreal feeling, the Australian actor said, “So, I will say him because of that encounter.”

When quizzed if he managed to exchange pleasantries with the Indian sporting legend, Charlie said, “No, I was too nervous.” In the same chat, the Medici mentioned that Australian fast bowler Bret Lee is his window to Bollywood. Vickers mentioned Lee’s musical collaboration with Asha Bhosle in the song You're The One For Me and expressed that it was because of Bret that he learned more about the Indian film industry.

While talking about India, the actor took a moment to mention how the cast and crew of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power were highly impressed with their visit to the country during the promotions of the first season. While Charlie couldn’t join them due to work commitments, he said that “half of the cast speaks so fondly of their time there.” He added that it has become famous among the cast for how good the trip to India was.

After winning the T20 World Cup trophy and attending the victory parade in India, Virat Kohli took the first flight to London to meet his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The couple has moved to a foreign country ever since they were blessed with their second child.

