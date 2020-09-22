EXCLUSIVE: CINTAA joint secretary Amit Behl: Wouldn’t hesitate to rebuke anyone involved in drug consumption

Cine & TV Artists Association has taken notice of recent drug allegations against certain actors. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, CINTAA’s joint secretary Amit Behl has shared a strong stand of the body against those involved in the consumption of drugs.

After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drug link, the Narcotics Control Bureau has nabbed several drug peddlers and is apparently digging up links to many others in Bollywood. In light of these instances, CINTAA’s joint secretary Amit Behl exclusively shared a statement with Pinkvilla about the stand of the body against drug consumption and trade. He mentioned that the body has always upheld moral values and that they will not hesitate to criticize those involved in the consumption or trade of drugs

He said, "The Indian Film Industry which has been in existence for more than a century is a land of opportunity to hundreds and thousands of people who have chosen to embark on this career path to take care of their livelihood and accomplish their life missions. Actors in particular are the face of the Industry who have enthralled the audience with their style and statements, and not to miss mentioning that they are also the cultural ambassadors. The Media & the Entertainment Industry has always been a significant contributor to the economy and some of our actors do fall under the bracket of the highest taxpayers of our Country. However, the recent outcry and outrage of Drug abuse in the film industry in general and actors, in particular, is the eye of the storm. Our association Cine & TV Artists association has taken this issue very seriously as our beliefs purely stem from the fact...SAY NO TO DRUGS."

Further, talking about their stand against drugs and its consumption, he added, "As an association, we very strongly uphold our principles and moral values & hence we would not hesitate to rebuke anyone involved in consumption or nefarious trade of drugs, they would not be spared by CINTAA. No matter the name and fame an individual enjoys in our fraternity and society, CINTAA would never stand in support of such evil-doers who are a menace to the society at large. We will initiate all possible steps to ensure that the evil is weeded and our strongest message is delivered for the knowledge of all."

He further mentioned in the statement that they would like to make the system clean and free from drugs. He said, "While we do advocate a strict punishment to those who are proved guilty, our endeavor is always to make the whole system free of drugs and its adverse repercussions. To make a clean working arena for existing and aspiring actors and a safe haven to be associated with, our priorities comes second to none in accomplishing those purposes. We do not compromise on our ideologies. For us as actors name and fame, glamour and glory may be privileges earned but since it comes a very hard way any individual whose conduct tarnishes the credibility and image of the whole community is vociferously condemned by us. We conclude that since drugs take your Life away, spread awareness and avoid drugs. In solidarity, we stand to show our strength against Drug Abusers & Cartels."

While several names have been coming to light as per news channel reports, recently, Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager, was called for questioning by the NCB. Further, it was reported that she apparently gave away several names of people involved in the case. While KWAN's CEO also was called by the agency for questioning, names of , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and also recently were reported by Times Now in alleged links to drug chats. Amid this, the CINTAA Joint Secretary has issued a statement over the stand of the body against drugs.

