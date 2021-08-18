EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani reveals she never aspired to be an actor; Says ‘It just happened’

Delnaaz Irani is one of the actresses who doesn’t need an introduction, she has won millions of hearts with her bubbly nature and impressive acting. In fact, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is always a delight to watch with her versatile touch to characters. But did you know that Delnaaz didn’t aspire to be an actor and had other career plans?

Talking about the same, Delnaaz stated that acting just happened to her and that it was never her first choice of career. “Acting was never on my mind, it just happened. I think air hostess and teacher were the two things that crossed my mind when I was a child,” she added. Furthermore, Delnaaz also recalled how she was a shy and meek girl in her childhood days. “I would do everything that my parents would tell me. There was no N or Y of naughty in me. My parents were super happy because getting such a kid means half your battle is won. In terms of studies, I was not a very excellent student. I was average but I was very meek, mild I don't know why. I was so shy of people then and today I talk so much, I don't know how and when this change happened and why it happened”.

And while Delnaaz claims to be a completely different person, she said that her extracurricular activities helped her open up. “Post 8th standard there was a little bit of change in me. I became a little outgoing and I was better at talking to people. I started to participate in a lot of extra-curricular activities like dancing or acting, be it in school or college. I was in my FYJC / SYJC and that’s when I felt the stage is something where I belong. By the time I was 18 or 19-year-old I was already doing theatre. I think the college in which I studied, Jai Hind, allowed me to be on stage for the next five years. I became a very confident and outgoing person in college. That just changed me completely,” she added.

