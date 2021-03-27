EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani on World Theatre Day: It will always be my first love and it will never die in India

Delnaaz Irani is more active doing theatre these days. The actress has shared her thoughts on the same. There is news that she has joined the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Delnaaz Irani is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress, who has been missing from the television, is keeping herself busy doing theatre. She has been part of many hit shows like Yes Boss. Recently, there was news that she has joined the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. But the seasoned actress Delnaaz Irani also believes that theatre will never ever die in India as there are ardent lovers of this medium, who are keeping it alive.

Speaking on her love for theatre, Delnaaz Irani said that it will always be her first love. “Theatre will never ever die in India as there are theatre lovers around. It is there it is improving. There are a lot of theatre lovers. It's just that people say theatre's dying, theatre never dies. There will be people coming to the theatre and there will be actors who will always want to perform on stage,” she added. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic scenario, the theatre has been badly hit and Delnaaz says her heart goes out to those artists who rely completely on this art form to make a living. She hopes the theatre will bounce back soon.

Calling it a fantastic experience, Delnaaz says she was both happy and nervous as she had got the huge opportunity to be introduced by Dinyar Contractor, most famous as the comedy king of stage. “He was my mentor and actually taught me the little nuances of stage and I was extremely excited and the experience was just wonderful,” she recalls. The actor has been working in theatre for almost 30 years.

Having worked in all three mediums– theatre, TV and films, Delnaaz said, “I cannot pinpoint the difference between them. TV is my bread and butter and films make history. I mean today if you've done one film you can probably pick it up after 50 years and say I was there in this film and it creates history.” She further said that the three plays that are most special to her are “Powerfool Couple”, “Chandervo” and “Hello Zindagi”.

