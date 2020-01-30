Exclusive: Double trouble! Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have BOTH been approached for Rohit Shetty’s Hum Paanch!

Rohit Shetty, who is working on Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryanvanshi, has reportedly approached Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan for his next project titled Hum Paanch.

In a strange co-incidence of sorts, and are in a place where they were 25 years ago – just before the making of Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun. While in Karan Arjun, Salman replaced Ajay when the latter turned down the role, in Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s next, apparently, both the superstars have been approached for the same role, given narrations and are yet to give the nod! Both the actors are known to be good friends in their personal lives and it’s said that Salman had turned down Kesari because Ajay had wanted to make a film based on the same movie.

Says a trade source, “Both Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have been approached for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Hum Paanch. While Salman has been hearing quite a few script narrations, Ajay was apparently approached almost a couple of weeks ago. Salman and him, are both very close to Rohit. While Ajay gave the filmmaker a break in Zameen (2003), Rohit and Salman have always shared a warm bonding and Rohit has always been keen to do a film with him.”

Apparently, the original script that Rohit and Farah had approached Salman with, revolved around the story of seven brothers but it was the star who asked them to make it five brothers instead of seven, rework the story, and come back to them with a fresh narration. It was Salman who wanted the script to be renamed Hum Paanch (the title is with Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor). But then the makers went to Ajay and was given a hush-hush narration (at his office) of the earlier script version which revolved around seven brothers, almost a couple of weeks ago – something which Salman doesn’t know. Buzz is that while the makers have to meet Salman for a fresh narration, Ajay has told them he will revert after he winds up some of his other commitments, including RRR. Both Salman and Ajay have been busy with their shooting commitments and probably, haven’t had the time to catch up."

Interestingly, Farah Khan and Ajay Devgn share a past history too. On ’s chat show, Koffee With Karan (2006), Farah called Ajay the ‘Most overrated actor’ but later apologised to him when she choreographed his song Taki O Taki in her brother Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala and added that she didn’t think Ajay was overrated at all.

In Karan Arjun (1995), the original choice of actors was and Ajay Devgn but as they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch them, both decided to leave the project. In the meantime, Salman gave his nod and stepped into Ajay’s role while Shah Rukh apologised to Rakesh Roshan and got back his earlier role.

Credits :Pinkvilla

