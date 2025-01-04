EXCLUSIVE: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals her family calls her ‘lady Akshay Kumar’ for THIS reason and it's too good to miss

Bollywood superstar Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is a morning person who loves sticking to a disciplined routine, unlike her husband, who enjoys sleeping in. Her commitment to her early mornings and no-party lifestyle recently earned her the nickname ‘Lady Akshay Kumar’ from her family—and we can totally see why!

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Govinda's wife Sunita shared her daily routine and said, “Mein raat ko soti hu 9:30 bje and uthti hu 3:30-4 bje kyunki mujhe 1 ghanta meditation karne ko acha lagta hai. Phir mein 5 baje apna walk karne jaati hu. 1 ghanta brisk walk karti hu. Upar aati hu, yoga karti hu. Toh mera din start hi aise hota hai.” (I go to bed at 9:30 PM and wake up around 3:30-4 AM because I enjoy meditating for an hour. Then at 5 AM, I go for a brisk walk, which lasts about an hour. After that, I come home and do yoga. That’s how my day begins).

She mentioned, “Tina uthti hai but Yash ka nahi hai. Sir bhi nai subah. Wo log thoda thoda late sote hain na. But meri life bahut routined hai. Sab mujhe ghar mein bolte hain, Lady Akshay Kumar hai yeh.” (Tina wakes up, but Yash and even Sir don’t. They sleep a little later. My life, however, is very structured. Everyone at home calls me the lady Akshay Kumar).

Sunita Ahuja further talked about the same and added, “Subah subah hi khatam kar lena chahiye na. Apna vyayam khatam kar lo, apna puja path. Phir baad mein araam se aap ko pura din milta hai na apna liye. (I believe in finishing everything in the morning—exercise, prayers—so the rest of the day is free for yourself).

When asked about parties, she shared that she doesn't go out much. She said, “Main kahi jaati hi nahi hoon. Agar mein party bhi karti hu na toh ghar pe apne bachcho ke saath, meri mummy hai, meri maasi hai. Par bahar aap mujhe kahi nahi dekhoge. Jo masti karna hai, ghar pe karti hu.” (I don’t go out much. Even if I party, it’s at home with my kids, my mom, and my aunt. You won’t see me partying outside. I have all my fun at home).

Sunita concluded, “Jis din party karna padta hai, saal mein 1-2 baar, black coffee pee ke mujhko jaag na padta hai na. Sab log bolte hai kya boring life hai, 9:30 bajte hi so jaati hai. She doesn’t party and all but mereko routined life bahut acha lagta hai.” (On the rare occasion I need to party, maybe once or twice a year, I drink black coffee to stay awake. People often say my life is boring because I sleep by 9:30 PM and don’t party, but I genuinely love having a disciplined routine).

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is known for his strict daily regimen, including early morning workouts, a balanced diet, and staying away from parties.

