EXCLUSIVE: Happy that Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn made 'Aila Re Aila' superhit: Daler Mehndi

Ace singer Daler Mehndi has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than three decades. The singer has enumerable blockbuster hits to his accolades and is currently basking in the success of his latest superhit song, Aila Re Aila from the recent release Sooryavanshi.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Daler Mehndi spoke of the song's success and how grateful he is to Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh for doing total justice to the composition.

How does it feel to receive such a great response to the song and movie?

It's a fabulous feeling! I have always maintained that sometimes it’s the composition of the song, at other times, it’s the lyrics that choose its singer. I look at the song as a human being, har ek gaana apni takdeer aur apna mukaddar khud tay karta hai, it chooses to reinvent itself when, where, and how is upto the divine timing. I sang this song in 2010, it was a rage then and now with Rohit Shetty’s vision, it has taken to another level. And hats off to the choreographer as well. I would really like to express gratitude to Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn for dancing phenomenally to my song. It feels nothing short of phenomenal.

How was it seeing Akshay, Ajay, and Ranveer groove their best to the tunes of your song?

It feels great! Their energy is par excellence, complimenting perfectly to the powerful vocals, I mean just look at their dancing style, their expressions. Akshay danced to it 10 years ago and is dancing today too. His performance is just next level. Ranveer adds his infectious madness and Ajay Devgn’s performance resonates with senior service people who want to dance but are conscious of their position and stature. Rohit Shetty has imparted the song with a grandeur so powerful.

You successfully ruled the music industry for decades. What difference do you see in the music aspect of Bollywood then and now?

Bollywood got colored in the hues of Mehndi! (laughs). Post Bachchan Sahab’s "Na na na na na re" with me, Bhangra Indie Pop became a must-have ingredient in Indian films.

Main toh tab se enjoy hi kar raha hu, it’s been a good journey so far. It is growing with many talented composers and lyricists, and a plethora of platforms to showcase talent.

Whom do you think your voice suits the best onscreen? (Bollywood hero)

Any and every actor who matches the energy of my voice. Maqbool’s Daler Mehndi in Ru Ba Ru, Dangal, and Rang De Basanti’s power pitched Daler Mehndi, Wajahh, Chupke Se’s Daler Mehndi are all different. And that’s what I have imbibed from my Guru, the late Ustad Rahat Ali Khan Sahab of Gorakhpur.

Awaz aisi ho ke har rang mein dhal jaye aur har mauzuu ko apna bana le. In my consciousness, my voice suits everybody.

The concept of remixing classic old songs is reviving or killing it? (Because some remixes don't do justice to old classics)

Depends on who is doing it and what is the intention behind it. Sureela, roohdaar work, will, at all times, be appreciated.

How excited are you to see the movie finally hit the theatres, after almost a wait of two years? (due to pandemic)

Very excited. It feels as if the pandemic is almost over and life can finally move towards normalcy. People can meet, socialize without fear and anxieties. You know its human tendency to lean towards the negative. It takes courage to stand up again, it may take a while but humans are social animals. We love to go out, we thrive on interactions with others and feel good when we constantly engage with new environments. Unless we feel good, we are really not living. Dining out, partying, watching films, playing sports, going out to work, school, being on campus, for artists like us performing live at arenas is what makes us feel alive. Who doesn’t want to feel alive?

