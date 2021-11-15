EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on having battled anxiety attacks in the past: I faced it after Papa passed away

Divya Agarwal recently produced and acted in a short film titled The Box, which revolves around the subject of mental health. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about battling mental health issues herself. “I faced it after Papa passed away. I used to get these anxiety attacks which I had no idea about. I always felt that I was very strong, and nothing like this really happens. But you know, that feeling of breathlessness was experienced back then, a feeling of blackout. When I just used to stand up, I used to feel blackout and had vertigo issues after that. So it was very scary for me, but it didn't go on for a long time. It was for a short while, but it was there,” says Divya.

She adds that now she has good control over her emotions and mental health. “I don’t stress myself too much. If I am working for two days, then on the third day I eat properly, talk to everyone, and don’t care about my weight or anything else. I live properly without any tensions. So it’s important to create that balance when you are struggling through depression or something like that. So I am quite open to talk about it, and have experienced it,” states Divya.

Did she opt for therapy back then? “After Papa passed away, my mother and my brother were looking up to me as their therapist, or as their guiding star, and I was clueless. I am like, ‘Oh my god, they are looking at me now, how do I heal myself?’. I have responsibilities - I have to support them mentally, physically, financially, every aspect. And I had to learn everything that my father used to do for the house. All the legal things, CA things, all these things that are necessary for your living. My own ITR file, I had no idea about all of this. I had to quickly learn like a crash course, take up the responsibilities and fix my mom and my brother,” says Divya.

She further adds, “I know they cannot be fixed, I cannot be fixed, but I had those responsibilities. Now this is person to person, if I see somebody healing it heals me. I don’t know why - If I see my mother, and my brother smiling and living, I feel great. I think that is my father’s quality. My father used to be very selfish in the outside world, but in the house he was the most selfless person, and I think that is the quality that I have learnt from him.”

