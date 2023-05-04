SRK’s viral incident: Celebs aren’t inanimate objects, let's find ways for better representation of admiration

There is never a dull day in B-town as celebrities keep you entertained with their movies, film promotions, gym and airport appearances, date nights, performances, concerts, parties, and a lot more. With paparazzi keeping a constant eye on them, there is probably nothing that you miss from a public figure’s life. However, sometimes celebs, particularly film stars, are also in the news for some not-so-appropriate reasons. Recent example being Shah Rukh Khan’s unpleasant incident with a fan at the Mumbai airport. The actor was spotted post his return to the maximum city.

In the video, we can see SRK walking out of the airport following his manager Pooja Dadlani, and an admirer waiting on the side with his phone to click a selfie with the Pathaan actor. Soon after, the man steps forward to click a selfie, while Shah Rukh pushes his hand away and marches forward. This incident has divided the netizens. While some found his behavior arrogant, many also pointed out the absence of permission before he went ‘click click’.

One user wrote on Instagram, “That fan's face turned into embarrassment.. why guys? You guys are superstars bcz of these diehard fans.. without them, you guys are nothing.. but still people chasing them like they r their gods and waiting outside of their home many hours for their wave... Do you guys give that kind of love to ur family and friends? Think wisely about ur priorities”.

Another person on the internet raised a dichotomic point of view. “Wo statue nahi hai ki without permission phone nikala aur lene lage selfie, insaan kaha se aa raha hai kaisa mood hai kuch paglo ko koi matlb nahi hota, aur ye bhi nahi dikh raha ki wo ek celebrity hai”.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time an actor is in the news for an incident like this. A few months back, a fan had pushed his way through the paps to reach Hrithik Roshan with the hope to click a picture with him. In the process of doing so, he ended up pushing everyone around him including the War actor’s son. HR even questioned the man about his behaviour and said, “Push mat kar yaar”.

In another incident in 2020, Salman Khan snatched a fan’s phone at the Goa airport, as the person was constantly walking ahead of the actor and was filming him all along the way. In the same year, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had lost her cool on a lady at the Mumbai airport, after the latter was constantly following her with her phone right in front of the actress’ face.

While it is completely acceptable for a fan to expect a moment to cherish with their favouirte actor, it is also equally important to understand the need for permission. It’s a practice we need to inculcate for a better representation of ‘admiration’. More often than not, especially with the selfie culture, many have started to treat actors as inanimate objects.

Earlier too a lot of celebs have expressed their joy about being recognised and loved by their fans, but at the same time, they would also appreciate it if they and their space is treated with respect. Beyond the larger-than-life characters played by artists on screen, they are also humans in real life with feelings and moods, which swing all around just like ours. Sometimes, especially when they are in the public space for non professional commitments, they might not want to be clicked. This could be for various reasons, ranging from being in a not-so-good mood to not being dressed how they desired, they probably need their ‘me’ time, or often just want to eat their meal in peace.

In moments like these, whether a fan or not - one needs to give them space, and wait for the right moment to walk up to the star, and seek their permission for a selfie. This will not only make them admire you, but probably they would also remember you for how you respected their privacy. Having said that, there will be a time when there will be no window at all to ask for a picture, maybe because of the crowd or the occasion. In moments like these people need to understand and let it go.

Furthermore, actors too need to figure out more humble ways to refuse selfies. Any fan approaching an actor is doing so with a lot of excitement and love for their work, and a perceived rude refusal may not go down well with the hopeful admirer. It will cost you a fan for life.

It's not like these incidents will not happen in the future, but the willingness to practice an appropriate approach will definitely increase the chances of these encounters being more pleasant and memorable. Maybe you will go back home with a happy story to narrate to your family and friends…

