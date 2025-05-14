EXCLUSIVE: How Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 delayed Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam sequel; makers reveal

Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam remains one of the most beloved romantic films of all time. After a long wait, its sequel is finally in the works. In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, makers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru revealed that they had written the first film with a sequel in mind. However, at that time, audience preferences leaned towards films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, prompting the team to put the project on hold. Now, with growing fan demand, the sequel is officially back on track!

Filmmaker Vinay Sapru confirmed that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 was "always part of the plan". When asked about the much-anticipated sequel, Sapru shared that the idea of continuing the story was already in place when they were writing the first part.

He said, "Jab hum Sanam Teri Kasam 1 likh rahe the... Ji, toh it was always written as a sequel, you know? Kyunki jab itne pyaar ki kahani hoti hai, itni mohabbat ki inteha hoti hai, toh phir Inder ke saath kya hota hai? Phir zindagi mein insaan kaise usko cope up karta hai, you know? Toh woh kahani bhi usi waqt likhi thi."

(We’ve said this many times, when we were writing Sanam Teri Kasam 1, it was always intended to be a sequel. When you tell a love story so intense, so full of emotion, you naturally wonder what happens to a character like Inder afterwards. How does he cope? That part of the story was written back then itself.)

Sapru continued, "Par jaise us waqt kisi ne humse poocha hi nahi. Woh toh humein bola tha, Animal bana lo, Stree bana lo... Toh humne uss script ko upar hi rakh diya tha. Ab uski demand aa gayi hai, toh humne usko neeche se nikala hai, ki haan, ab iski thodi si demand hai, toh ab kaam chal raha hai uspe bhi. Haan, of course."

(At that time, no one really asked us about a sequel. We were instead told to make films like Animal or Stree.)

Now, with fans increasingly demanding a continuation of Inder and Saru’s emotional journey, the filmmakers have decided to revive the project. “Since there’s demand now, we’ve pulled it out and started working on it again,” Vinay confirmed. Sanam Teri Kasam was recently re-released and went on to break its initial box office records.

