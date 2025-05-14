Kingdom New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse’s movie to hit screens on July 4

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. The film has now undergone a major change ahead of its scheduled theatrical release at the end of May.

Taking to X, Vijay shared a picture with director Gowtam Tinnanuri, along with a note revealing that the release date of Kingdom has been rescheduled to July 4.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

Citing the reasons behind this major decision, the makers hinted at the current socio-political situation in the country. They mentioned that it seems unsuitable at the moment to hold any promotional events for the action thriller.

An excerpt from their note read: “We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4.”

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in Kingdom.

Based on a few fleeting glimpses of the actor from the film's posters and songs, he is seen flaunting a rugged avatar with crew-cut hair, exuding power and pride in the screenplay.

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently unveiled the first single, titled Hridayam Lopala.

Advertisement

The energetic beats of the song captivated audiences quickly, and the scintillating chemistry between Vijay and Bhagyashri elevated the excitement even further.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal celebrates twin blockbuster successes at box office; don’t miss his custom cake with ‘Stephen’ and ‘Benz’ caricatures