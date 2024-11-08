Exclusive Interview: Sai Pallavi opens up on difference between Bollywood and South film industry; says 'there's a lot of room for improvisation'

Amaran, which is based on the journey of Major Mukund Varadarajan, has been performing well in theaters since its release on October 31. After the film's massive success, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and director Rajkumar Periasamy graced the Pinkvilla Masterclass for a fun conversation.

During the interview, the Ramayan actress interacted with one of her fans and explained in detail the difference between South and Hindi cinema. Sai Pallavi shared that there is room for improvisation in South Indian films as compared to Hindi cinema.

She said, "I think that there's a lot of work that goes into the pre-production and how meticulous it is when you shoot, but down south it's a little more, you can improvise; there's a lot of room for improvisation. Here (Bollywood), sometimes I feel that everything is perfect. I'm scared that if I want to improvise, there are a lot of things that need to change. So in that way, I find that a little bit different, but other than that, it's pretty much the same."

Sai Pallavi further highlighted another major difference between both the film industries. The Amaran actress said, "We had assistant directors, and we still have a lot of assistant directors who don't get paid as much as they do over here (Bollywood). And that is why you see that over here, when you're an assistant director, they hang on, and they're there, and they'll come even for the next film, because you know that it's all safe and fine."

"But down south, I don't know if they're given or they're paid as much as they deserve to be paid. So, sometimes it's a little heartbreaking when you know that they're talented, they work really hard, but they don't get the deserving pay. So that's another difference that I've seen," Sai Pallavi concluded.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The makers recently announced that the movie will release in two parts. The first installment will hit the big screens in 2026 and the other will release in theaters in 2027.

