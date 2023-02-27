EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for a song, Read Deets

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Selfiee was released recently. This Raj Mehta directorial revolved around a famous actor and an RTO Inspector and was an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama, Driving Licence. While the film was unveiled last week, Pinkvilla has an update on this recently released Karan Johar production. We have heard that Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of the project too.

“Jacqueline has shot for a special song with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. It’s an interesting song, which was filmed in Bikaner. However, the song wasn’t a part of the film’s narrative and the makers are now planning to release the track this week,” informs a source close to the development. Akshay and Jacqueline have worked together in many projects including, Sajid-Farhad’s Housefull 3, Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey, and in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. Jacqueline and Emraan too have worked together in Mohit Suri’s 2011 psychological thriller Murder 2.