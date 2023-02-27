EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for a song, Read Deets
This Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi song was shot for Selfiee, and will be unveiled this week.
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Selfiee was released recently. This Raj Mehta directorial revolved around a famous actor and an RTO Inspector and was an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama, Driving Licence. While the film was unveiled last week, Pinkvilla has an update on this recently released Karan Johar production. We have heard that Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of the project too.
“Jacqueline has shot for a special song with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. It’s an interesting song, which was filmed in Bikaner. However, the song wasn’t a part of the film’s narrative and the makers are now planning to release the track this week,” informs a source close to the development. Akshay and Jacqueline have worked together in many projects including, Sajid-Farhad’s Housefull 3, Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey, and in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. Jacqueline and Emraan too have worked together in Mohit Suri’s 2011 psychological thriller Murder 2.
In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Mehta had opened up on how the journey of Selfiee had begun. The director had informed that it was Akshay Kumar who had suggested that he watch Driving Licence. “I watched it and really liked it. After that, I have not seen the film because I wanted to adapt the plot for our audience.”
Future projects
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, and in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly has director Abhinandan Gupta’s next with Sonu Sood in her kitty.
