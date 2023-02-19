Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wraps up the first schedule in India; Tiger Shroff shares BTS PIC

Ever since Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced, fans have been super-excited. The mega-budget-action-packed entertainer is one of the most highly anticipated movies, and is planned as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actioners. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Recently, the entire team of the film has wrapped the first schedule in India and gearing up for the next schedule which will take place in Scotland. Tiger Shroff shares BTS pic from the shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff shared a BTS picture where two horse riders were seen going for a fight. Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote ‘It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys’ ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you.’ Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared the same picture and captioned it as ‘We just wrapped the first India sched of #BMCM. A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres. Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true.’ Check out the post here

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar this Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is scheduled to have a theatrical release in December 2023.

