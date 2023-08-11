EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez reveals birthday plans; spills exciting details about upcoming films

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood actress best known for Kick, Cirkus, and Race 3, among others has been ruling the Bollywood industry for a long time. Before starting her journey in Bollywood, she was a model and won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka title in 2006. Jacqueline is also a talented dancer, and besides movies, she performs at several big events. Her social media gives fans a glimpse of her talent in dancing and modeling. Today, the Bollywood queen celebrates her birthday. In an exclusive conversation, she opened up about her birthday plans, childhood memories, and upcoming projects in the industry.

Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday plans

The actress who is celebrating her 38th birthday today opened up about her birthday plans. However, it is nothing special, but she will spend the day working. The actress said, "I’ll be working this year which I’m most happy about. I usually love to spend my birthday either working or with my family!"

Jacqueline Fernandez shares her fondest childhood memory

Looking back at er childhood, the 38-year-old actress shared her fondest birthday memory from childhood. She shared how birthdays spent with her family are always special. "My fondest memory of my childhood birthday has to be of the party my parents had for me at Mc Donald’s! And they had invited all my friends from school. It was special because McDonald's was always a big treat for us then! But yes, Most special birthdays would always be the ones I spend with my family," Jacqueline added.

Upcoming projects of Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress is staying busy with back-to-back projects. She kickstarted the year with the Dabangg tour alongside Salman Khan. Talking about her upcoming projects, she shared, "I'm really excited for the work lined up ahead. I am doing Fateh with Sonu Sood which has been such great fun shooting and then there is next with Akshay Kumar."Pinkvilla reported a few days back that a source revealed Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have been confirmed to play the female lead in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3.

Looking back at her journey, the birthday girl shared some advice that she would like to give her younger self. "Never doubt yourself or your initial instinct," concluded the actress.

