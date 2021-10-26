EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa collaborate for a single; Deets Inside

Besides his comic timing and the television series - The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian is also known for his singing talent. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma had moved to Mumbai to become a singer, and in the past has lent his voice to tracks like “Bam Bam” and “Hum To Yaaro Latak Gaye” from Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, in which Shamra had played the lead part. However, Pinkvilla has learnt that there’s a lot happening on the singing front for Kapil Sharma.

We have heard that Kapil has collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for an exciting single, which is backed by T-Series. “Kapil, Guru and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar have been wanting to collaborate on a song for a while, and it has finally happened now. However, the song is yet to be filmed, after which they will decide on the release date,” informs a source close to the development.

Guru had even recently shared an image with Kapil on Instagram. He had captioned the picture as, “My favourites @amrindergill paji & @kapilsharma paji”. In the past, Kapil has invited many singers on his show, and has even sung with them. His recent episode too had seen appearances from artists from the music world, including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Talat Aziz, Ash King, Sameer Khan and Hariharan.

Interestingly, Guru’s latest single ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’ with Mrunal Thakur was also recently unveiled. While talking about the track with Pinkvilla, Guru had said, “Usually I write, sing and compose all my songs. Bhushan sir sent me this one, which Manan (Bhardwaj) has composed. I really liked the song, and it was a very new feel for me. Sir wanted to do something different when it comes to music, and wanted me to sing this. So I sang for it, and it's a really nice song.”

Also Read | Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Roshan opens up on the sequel’s music; Adds Hrithik Roshan will sing for the film