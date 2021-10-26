Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Roshan opens up on the sequel’s music; Adds Hrithik Roshan will sing for the film

In June this year, Hrithik Roshan had officially announced Krrish 4 on the 15th anniversary of the film. Krrish was released on June 23, 2006. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4. #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4,” the actor had posted on Instagram, along with a short video. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed composer Rajesh Roshan has opened up on the music of the fourth part.

“We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked. Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions,” states Roshan.

He further adds, “Having said that, the soul of my music will remain the same, as I have learnt that from my parents, and composers like Laxmikant–Pyarelal. We are really looking forward to it.” Hrithik himself enjoys singing, having lent his voice in the past to tracks like “Señorita” from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and “Kites in the Sky” from Kites. Will Hrithik be singing for Krrish 4 too? “Mostly he will sing, there will be one song for sure,” shares Roshan.

Rajesh Roshan has composed for many memorable films, including Kunwara Baap, Julie, Karan Arjun, and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, among many others.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi tested Covid-19 positive in Vienna – FINALLY hints at being a part of Tiger 3