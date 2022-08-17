EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reveals he and Alia Bhatt drunk-dialed Vicky Kaushal before wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated promo from Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 was unveiled. During the episode, Johar made a revelation on his chat show that he and Alia Bhatt drunk-dialed Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif. In tonight's episode of KWK7, Vicky will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' with Sidharth Malhotra. The dynamic duo enchants with their charisma, love lives, and manifestations. The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on August 18, at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the drunk-calling incident, KJo said: “Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding,” Johar candidly recalled. “We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy,” he added. To note, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony that was attended by the duo's close friends and family.

Koffee With Karan 7's first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While the second episode starred Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor. Other celebrities on the list are Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari's untitled next.

