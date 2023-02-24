EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar signs a two-film deal with The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi

On February 14, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Karan Johar has signed critically acclaimed directors, Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan to direct a feature film under his banner, Dharma Production. While Vasan is to direct an action film, Neeraj is working on an emotional human drama for the banner. Both the films are slated to go on floors this year, and are at present in the pre-production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Karan has signed a two film deal with Sandeep Modi, the director of recently released web-series, The Night Manager .

“Sandeep has been working on a script for the last two years and the things are now locked on paper with regards to the story. His next directorial is a big budget action film for Dharma Production. While the script is more or less locked now, the film will enter the pre-production stage by summer this year, as the team is looking to mount a big action film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors by end of this year.

"It will be a big star-cast film and will proceed into the casting stage by this summer. The details about his second film with Dharma are not known yet, but he has already got an idea green lit by Karan Johar,” the source added. Dharma at the moment is diversifying itself arms by exploring content with directors from different schools of filmmaking. Apart from The Night Manager, Sandeep has also made the much loved Sushmita Sen fronted Arya with Ram Madhvani and the Swanand Kirkire starring Marathi Film, Chumbak.

Dharma's line up for 2023 and 2024

They are in talks with many other directors from the Hindi Film Industry and a slate of films in the making will be announced soon. Their already on floors project include the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Mr And Mrs Mahi, the Akshay Kumar fronted C Sankaran biopic, and the Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri starrer Raula. The banner is presently gearing up for the release of Karan’s own directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.