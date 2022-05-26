EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to resume Merry Christmas from tomorrow; Actor arrives in Mumbai

Soon after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December last year, Katrina Kaif started shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Later, Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Sanjay Kapoor has joined the cast of this Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray production, and plays a pivotal role in the narrative. We now have another update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that after a short break post the Pune schedule of the film, Katrina and Vijay will soon resume filming for Merry Christmas.

“They will start shooting from tomorrow in Mumbai. Vijay is already in the city. It will be a month-long start-to-finish schedule, with a combination of indoor and outdoor sequences. Some of the outdoor scenes will be filmed in South Mumbai, permissions for which have already been procured. It will be a mix of conversational and song sequences,” informs a source in the know. Soon after finishing the Merry Christmas schedule, the actress will resume shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai.

Katrina had officially announced the film on December 25, 2021. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him,” read a part of her post on Instagram. After the Mumbai schedule, only a small portion of the movie will be left, which they will film at a later date. Merry Christmas also features Vinay Pathak in a pivotal role.

Also Read | INSIDE PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's goofy selfie; Karan Johar's black & gold cake steals the show